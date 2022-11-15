A New Law Is Going To Mandate That Every New Car Have A Built In Kill Switch That Will Allow It To Be Remotely Shut Off Without Your Consent. More Control Over Our Lives By The People Who Hate Us.
https://www.technocracy.news/vehicle-kill-switches-now-mandated-in-new-cars-by-2026/
https://dailyangle.com/articles/biden-demanding-remote-kill-switch-for-your-new-car
https://truthunmuted.org/new-law-will-install-kill-switches-in-all-new-cars/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.