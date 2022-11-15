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A New Law Is Going To Mandate That Every New Car Have A Built In Kill Switch That Will Allow It To Be Remotely Shut Off Without Your Consent. More Control Over Our Lives By The People Who Hate Us.
https://www.technocracy.news/vehicle-kill-switches-now-mandated-in-new-cars-by-2026/
https://dailyangle.com/articles/biden-demanding-remote-kill-switch-for-your-new-car
https://truthunmuted.org/new-law-will-install-kill-switches-in-all-new-cars/