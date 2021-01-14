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Greater Than We’ve Ever Been!
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135 views • January 14, 2021
I’m at my bug out spot without my computer and I finally figured out how to make this stupid smart phone work for still-frame videos. So I have re-recorded some of my recent poems. This one is about the recent events and the fact that Trump will endure.
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