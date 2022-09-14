Are Black Americans Being Exploited to Bring in Socialism? Uncle Tom II

Black Americans have been manipulated and weaponized by sinister forces in an effort to destroy freedom in America, according to the two men behind the stunning new documentary Uncle Tom II. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Uncle Tom II co-producer Chad Jackson and director Justin Malone explain their incredible findings on how communists sought to undermine the black family and the black church and ultimately the United States itself. The two contrast the legacies of communist WE Dubois and Booker T. Washington on black Americans and the nation. After slavery, under the influence of Washington, black Americans immediately got to work and were rapidly becoming educated and prosperous. Under the influence of Dubois, however, the opposite occurred. Newman says this is one of the most important documentaries in American history.





