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2020 Election Shows (JB) Over-Performs in 72% of counties using Dominion Voting Systems
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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29 views • December 20, 2020
2020 Election shows Joe Biden over-performs in 72% of counties using Dominion Voting Systems
Joe Biden Appears to Outperform in Counties Using Dominion or HART Voting Machines: Data Analyst
An unbiased by-county analysis of 2020 general election results of over 3000 U.S. counties shows large-scale skewing of election results in favor of Joe Biden in counties using Dominion Voting Systems.

Analysis conducted by DataScience and released through BASEDmedia constructed a statistical model to predict relative performance for either candidate based upon U.S. Census county data to 90% accuracy.

This analysis revealed that counties that used Dominion and Hart InterCivic ballot counting devices and software consistently gave a 5% vote advantage to candidate Joe Biden over President Trump. This advantage was observed regardless of the county's majority political party affiliation nor urban, suburban, or rural area demographics.

For further information, the full report is available online here:
http://bit.ly/3h1JT22
Keywords
electionfraudstopthestealdominionmachineshart inter-civicsbidenoverperforms
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