BOXES ON WHEELS Realistic Rhymes for these Tragic Times

I wrote this a few years ago but I believe it's still relevant, maybe more so in some ways. The video of it and my reading of it aren't my favorite but since YouTube isn't showing my videos to anyone (almost literally), I have been slacking a bit in the effort department. I realize that's no excuse as I should always try my best. I do love making these videos which is why I continue even for an extremely tiny audience. When I mention "discrimination" in this video I am not referring [only] to race or gender, I am referring to all the ways in which we judge and distrust one another based on assumptions or hypnotic states perpetrated on us by the media and other "authority figures" as well as by our own families and friend groups. We must decide for ourselves to break out of this way of thinking so that we can help others to do the same. Humans are capable of such higher states of competency and awareness than we have been exposed to. Everything is being turned on its head. Up is down, left is right, black is white, evil is good and good is evil. We must listen to the small quiet voice of our higher self and follow it despite where we are being led by the material world around us. That world has been corrupted and if we want better for ourselves and future generations, we must be the light we want to see and not be led around by those clouded in darkness.



People will choose loss and unhappiness

time and time again over choosing to

learn the right lessons and change how they do things



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humanity, philosophy, modern poet, truth seeker, creative writing, insights, spirituality