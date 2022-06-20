Dr. Mark McDonald: DELUSIONAL- Wearing a Mask When You're Alone in the Car

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Psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald:
"There has been a world-wide, societal, acute, sudden loss of rationality in the pursuit of, clinically speaking, a delusion, which is a fixed, false belief contrary to reality. An example of that would be - if I drive in a car by myself, I need to wear a mask to stay safe. That's a delusion, that's not being over protective, that's not being emotional, that is a trait of a mental illness, it's a sign of something gone awry in the code, a glitch in the head really, is what's going on."