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VAXXED Blood - The Issue of Transfusions
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629 views • July 01, 2021
The Mirror Project, May 7, 2021
Should we have the right to refuse blood transfusion from the vaccinated for COVID-19 ?
People who are vaccinated for COVID-19 can donate blood immediately or shortly after being vaccinated despite the fact that the experimental product may induce life-threatening disorders in the recipients.
https://www.mp-22.com/
Should we have the right to refuse blood transfusion from the vaccinated for COVID-19 ?
People who are vaccinated for COVID-19 can donate blood immediately or shortly after being vaccinated despite the fact that the experimental product may induce life-threatening disorders in the recipients.
https://www.mp-22.com/
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