Swimmer Riley Gaines Seeks Legal Action Against Trans Extremists Who Assaulted Her
Tucker Carlson: "That's the most dangerous extremist group in the United States. There's no mistaking it. Riley Gaines, once again, is not an idealogue or a demagogue. She's not out to hurt anybody. She's a college swimmer who was cheated against and doesn't think that's fair."
https://rumble.com/v2gwkji-swimmer-riley-gaines-seeks-legal-action-against-trans-extremists-who-assaul.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6
