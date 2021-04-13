SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 9 - Know Yourself

Rounding out this week's episode and broadening our perspective on these topics will bring peace of mind and clarity.World War Three is a spiritual war -- and it's definitely underway at this time. You are smack dab in the middle of it. But you are not alone.We The People, through our faith in God and our collective desire for freedom, will absolutely destroy this Luciferian illusion that has been cast over our society.And when I say "faith in God" -- I'm taking about the Universal God. The loving, ever-providing source energy that connects all that is from which all creation emanates. So don't get your panties up in a bunch about it. Even reductionist-science atheists are part of the divine whole whether they wish to be or not.Juice?The illusion crumbles like dried cake when We The People begin to empower ourselves through knowledge and trust in our own higher power.This is a great time of reflection, self-discovery, spiritual growth, and consciousness transformation -- and it hurts like a mother fucker sometimes.Embrace it.S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!