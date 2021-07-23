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Chlorine Dioxide to Treat COVID? YES, Says Dr. Manuel Aparicio
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506 views • July 23, 2021
Despite claims by governments around the world that the substance is toxic and not to be used, Dr. Manuel Aparicio tells The New American magazine’s Alex Newman that he has seen incredible results treating COVID19 and many other ailments using chlorine dioxide. Speaking on the sidelines of the Red Pill Expo, where Dr. Aparicio was a speaker, the orthopedic surgeon gives insight into his experience and how he is able to legally treat patients in Mexico using this treatment method that is frowned upon by governments worldwide. A growing number of medical professionals around the world is learning about it, he said.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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