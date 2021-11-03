Barry Girling- Inflation Will Be Positive For Precious Metals, Watch Silver

Prepare Today And SAVE $100Off A Off 3-Month KitMy Patriot SupplyToday’s Guest: Barry GirlingWebsite: Silverton Metals CorpTicker: TSX-V: SVTN $0.62 | OTC: SVTNFBarry Girling has been active in various aspects of mineral exploration since 1977. He has strong capital markets experience gained as a director of a number of TSX Venture junior exploration companies and continues as a director of I-Minerals Inc. and Silver One Resources Inc. Barry Girling is the director of Silverton Metals Corp. Barry begins the conversation with the supply chain issues, this will last for some time. Inflation is going to be very positive for precious metals, especially silver, most likely the gold/silver ratio will start to close. [JB] infrastructure bill will not cost zero, this will be a disaster for the economy. Fort Knox most likely does not have all the gold.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.