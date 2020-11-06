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ÉLECTIONS PRÉSIDENTIELLES 2020 - 28 JOURS DE RAGE
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24 views • November 06, 2020
Le Stu-Dio
6 Novembre 2020
3 jours après les présidentielles américaines, c'est le chaos le plus total. Voici les prédictions de Ken Pereira.
***AVERTISSEMENT***
CERTAINS PROPOS LORS DE CETTE ÉMISSION POURRAIENT CONTREDIRE LE CONCENSUS DES SCIENTIFIQUES ENTOURANT LA COVID-19
6 Novembre 2020
3 jours après les présidentielles américaines, c'est le chaos le plus total. Voici les prédictions de Ken Pereira.
***AVERTISSEMENT***
CERTAINS PROPOS LORS DE CETTE ÉMISSION POURRAIENT CONTREDIRE LE CONCENSUS DES SCIENTIFIQUES ENTOURANT LA COVID-19
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