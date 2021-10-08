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STEW PETERS: BIG PHARMA PUSHES FAKE IVERMECTIN THAT CAUSES CANCER!(OCT.08,2021)
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437 views • October 08, 2021
Merck, the original manufacturer of Ivermectin, is rolling out a pill "vaccine" to combat resistance. Turns out, that's not so great.Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.comGo Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premiumFollow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPetersSee all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TVWatch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-showsCheck out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shopSupport our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/....support-red-voice-me
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Dr. Jane Ruby | Big Pharma Pushes Fake Ivermectin That Causes CANCER! - Oct 8, 2021
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Dr. Jane Ruby | Big Pharma Pushes Fake Ivermectin That Causes CANCER! - Oct 8, 2021
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