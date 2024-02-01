The Lost Secret of La Salette Prophecy Unfolding in Real-Time! With Xavier Ayral (Re-Stream)

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Jan 31, 2024
Highlights from Xavier Ayral's past podcast on Mother and Refuge regarding the prophecies of Our Lady of La Salette and how they apply to our current crisis in the church and world today.
Watch the original full podcast here: https://youtube.com/live/GQdXShbcJJM?feature=share
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1wiuuDvBqo
