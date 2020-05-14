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American History Featuring The World's Largest Steam Locomotive!
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188 views • May 14, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/t1locomotive/videos/vb.591467160889599/323479904975573/?type=2&theater - Amazing video by the T-1 Trust, feel free to share this post, and help fund this project!
History was made once again in May of 2019. Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 traveled to Ogden, UT to participate in the 150th anniversary of the American transcontinental railroad. The railroad opened up faster trade and economic development between the East and the West.
History was made once again in May of 2019. Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 traveled to Ogden, UT to participate in the 150th anniversary of the American transcontinental railroad. The railroad opened up faster trade and economic development between the East and the West.
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