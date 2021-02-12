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Dr Sherri Tenpenny - Explains how the Depopulation mRNA Vaccines will Start to Work in 3-6 Months
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1805 views • February 12, 2021
In the first 30 days of vaccines in the US, More than 40,000 Adverse Events Reactions have been reported.
NOTE: less than 10% adverse events are ever reported, and the VAERS (vaccine adverse event reporting system) is controlled by both the CDC and the FDA.
3100 cases of Anaphylactic Shock
5000 Neurological Reactions
NOTE: less than 10% adverse events are ever reported, and the VAERS (vaccine adverse event reporting system) is controlled by both the CDC and the FDA.
3100 cases of Anaphylactic Shock
5000 Neurological Reactions
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