In this video Rick touches on a lot of stuff that many people don't know!
While Rick may not be a "Bible Scholar" he does have an enormous amount of information about the Occult, Secret Societies, and Satan worship!
He mentions a lot of stuff that everyone should have some knowledge of!
While I'll go elsewhere for my spiritual advice.... Rick is a book reading machine
with a LOT of knowledge of lots of books! And he is learning, just as we all are!
It is definitely worth a listen!
I encoded the video at 1.5 speed, slow it down if it's too fast for you
Or you can go and watch it on Rick's Bitchute channel by following the link below
original video: RICK MIRACLE BOOK REVIEW 493 PT 1, THETHEOSOPHIST BY THE THEOSOPHICAL SOCIETY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nK61rbdbXNp5/
