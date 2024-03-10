BBC reporter killed by VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1765714580716564649
BBC Scotland announced Presenter Nick Sheridan is dead at the age of 32. #diedsuddenly "#Pfizer Minnelli!"
The award-winning presenter's death was announced with bosses reporting the TV star died following a 'short illness'.
###
Nat King Cole & Patti Page - Blue Skies (1958)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=QRiXpTEmo3s
###
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.