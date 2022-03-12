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Satanic Facebook Is Promoting Calls of Violence & Death on Russian Civilians! [11.03.2022]
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31 views • March 12, 2022
Article - https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-facebook-instagram-temporarily-allow-calls-violence-against-russians-2022-03-10/
10,740 views Mar 11, 2022
Salty Cracker - 748K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7cFxXbiFbBs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
10,740 views Mar 11, 2022
Salty Cracker - 748K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7cFxXbiFbBs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
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