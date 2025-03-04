DOGE, Ai Gov is here and implement / EGOD / Ai Beast System

It is Official = Ai God

It is official, they are launching Ai Government or Egov or Egod. VCAST cover the reports of Ai being used over government software. We cover an article from MIT how Ai is their god. Starlink is being considered by the FAA to replace the existing company (false flag from airplanes dropping from the sky). This is Skynet. We cover more civil war talk on both sides (why)? EOD signs with very strange things happening in the sky with the moon and Venus. Another massive fire with a proposed Smart City (prison camp). Another hack, this one leaked your records from the IRS (what is the enslavement strategy). Digital Plandemic? What is singularity and what did Elon (potential false prophet) say about it? Last, are you SEALED by God?



