How to Avoid Escapism Tactics Like Denial, Deflection, Distraction, and Death - Rush Witt





Why do we tend to lean into escapism when we binge-watch television or scroll social media for hours? Most of us are slow movers when it comes to change, Rush Witt says, because fallen people in a fallen world tend to place obstacles in their own path to avoid giving up their escapist vices. Rush is a biblical counselor and the pastor of Paramount Church and discusses how he and his wife made their way through a difficult season of life and survived it through God’s grace with the help of solid counseling. He talks about the four ways people often seek escape rather than God: denial, deflection, distraction, and even death. The Bible says that our issues ultimately spring up from within the heart. What does your heart say about you?









TAKEAWAYS





We should always turn to God first when we have problems we are facing or needing to address





What’s coming out of our heart says a lot about who we really are





Guard your heart not just from the influences of the world, but guard what is coming out of your heart, as well





Draw near to Jesus as your hope and help in time of need and through thanksgiving and prayer









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN

I Want to Escape book: https://amzn.to/3xUQeJG





🔗 CONNECT WITH RUSH WITT

Website: https://mynameisrush.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rushwitt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mynameisrush

X: https://twitter.com/mynameisrush





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

PetClub 247: https://petclub247.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/