Will Israel Survive this? Conflicts Reshaping the World - Israel, Iran, Ukraine, Panama w/ Michael Yon

One of the world’s top war correspondents, Michael Yon, joins the program to break down some of the most volatile conflict zones on the planet—Israel, Iran, Ukraine, and the Panama Canal. But this isn’t just about borders and bombs. Yon reveals the deeper forces at play, including how the global economic reset is fueling the unrest, reshaping alliances, and accelerating instability worldwide.

We explore how major powers like China, Russia, the United States, and others are maneuvering within this chaos—not just on the battlefield, but through trade routes, information control, and economic warfare. This episode offers a sobering and eye-opening view of the real war behind the headlines—and why it matters now more than ever.

Follow Michael Yon at https:'//substack.com/@MichaelYon

