One man's battle against Social Distancing BS.

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https://www.newsweek.com/viral-video-shows-man-removing-social-distancing-stickers-floor-i-scrape-freedom-1523699
NEWSWEEK asked me for a comment. This is what I wrote :
My country is under United Nations and World Health Organization control. We are in a false State of Emergency. Democracy has been suspended. The online channels I watch get deleted by YouTube. The normal path of raising awareness is shut down, and protests are co-opted. Small businesses are choked while we become dependent on--and compliant with--big box stores.
Meanwhile, everyone is bending the knee to a quasi-Marxist cult. We have experienced an iconoclasm which targets the foundations of our civilization, and the promotion of riots and violence as necessary expressions of grievance.
Yet these same people lose their minds about a protest which targets peeling stickers: which targets the corporate culture of fear we are now the property of.
I reject every aspect of the so-called "New Normal" and understand clearly that this is a massive psychological conditioning operation with the target being administering injections. If mandatory masks and mandatory social distancing -- why not mandatory vaccines?
We no longer own our businesses, our bodies or our babies. When they reopen school in September, students will be required to wear masks, required not to touch, and constantly bombarded with medical paranoia. I do not accept this, not just for me, but for society.
The economy and society is being ruined by design by foreign multinational corporate interests. We are becoming serfs of a digital surveillance state, enforced by a medical germaphobia.
The day after the sticker incident, Canadian health officials announced that masks and social distancing could last 2 - 3 years more.
The new normal is unacceptable, and by the time it becomes truly intolerable, the target would not be stickers.
I acted now because any further delay on civil disobedience would only make it more difficult when the time to act finally makes itself obvious to us. By then, it might be too late.
Thank you
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfoA_v0ww10
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