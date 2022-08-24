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The Turpentine External Protocol & Its Uses





A lot of people use who know about using Turpentine aka 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine internally to kill and eliminate candida and parasites within the body tend to ask can it be used externally for certain skin issues as well?





So I have created this video to share with you the Turpentine external protocol for various skin issues such as dermatitis, acne, mosquito bites, thrush, blisters, skin parasites such as ringworms, and hookworms, and many other skin issues that a lot of people suffer with.





I share two different Turpentine external protocols in this video, one for people who do not have sensitive skin and one for people who have sensitive skin and/or a skin issue that is already quite sore or sensitive, if you wish to learn about everything mentioned above and how to use Turpentine safely on your skin make sure to watch this video from start to finish.





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