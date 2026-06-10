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Carnivore Diet in Space: A Masquerade of Angels And Leaving The Leftovers In DUMBs
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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SOURCES: NegativeNordicAliens "Ashtar's Meat Locker - Negative Nordics Consume Humans"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgYloq8Nza4

infiplanet "Dulce underground base with Ted Rice says is a Human meat processing plant" https://t1p.de/7yb21


Ted Rice, a client of Karla Turner, talks about the cloning then killing and eating the abductees by Aliens.



REFERENCES:

Sargeant Schultz "School or Meat Market? DUMBS, Clones, and a Carnivore Diet in Secret Space"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sE6IT9SyhE

Sergeant Schultz "Secret Black Magic Rituals? Human DNA and Teeth found in Hot Dogs and Burgers" https://t1p.de/pivo5

Sargeant Schultz "Deep Space Cuisine: Are we on the Menu in Intergalactic Restaurants?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PycvDx2DAEg

Karla Turner "Into the Fringe" https://t1p.de/a9pjb

Karla Turner "Masquerade of Angels" https://t1p.de/w3zjx

Karla Turner "Taken" https://t1p.de/ufgvk

Andy Pero "Project Superman" https://t1p.de/i3stf

Barbara Bartholic "Story of a UFO Investigator" https://t1p.de/1be1z


WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:

Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife https://t1p.de/km4qz


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE

Keywords
ufomind controlvaccinationastrologydnatargeted individualmk-ultrandecyborgtranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trapcovidreptilian aliens
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