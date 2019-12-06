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𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟘𝟝, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡 (Banned by Tech Fascists)
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72 views • December 06, 2019
Watch the latest show daily at: http://trnws.com
TruNews Headlines – December 05, 2019
http://trune.ws/play/2574066331
http://files.trune.ws/?d58nwtfl71hficlhrjd7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONLnSOQTYCs
https://www.brighteon.com/1a51df7f-e575-480d-95de-170afa96c64a
Nancy Pelosi has a meltdown on a reporter while announcing articles of impeachment. Trump wants to double U.S. deployment to Middle East. Israeli president considers pardon for Netanyahu if he resigns and confesses to crimes. “The Good Place” actress unloads on pro-life activists on Twitter. Hallmark Channel CEO says he’s open to LGBT characters and stories on network. Early Rain Church elder sentenced to prison for possessing Gospel tracts. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey. Airdate: December 5, 2019.
#Trump #Pelosi #Netanyahu #Abortion #Persecution
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/ZSaGorom
http://dir.trune.ws/s/ydya523
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
In 1980, he blazed a path as a pioneer in local cable television advertising when CNN and ESPN were new start-up channels on cable TV. As a sales manager, he launched one of the first cable advertising interconnects in the nation. He was hired in 1984 by the Christian Broadcasting Network as the first National Cable Marketing Manager for the new CBN Cable Network which later became the Family Channel. In 1995, Paul F. Crouch hired Rick as the Marketing Director for Trinity Broadcasting Network where Rick repositioned the TBN brand inside the cable industry — and played an important role in negotiating the early contracts to launch TBN on DirectTV, DISH, and the former PrimeStar DBS systems. Rick resigned from TBN in September 1998 after receiving a dramatic call from God to full–time ministry.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
impeachment, Donald Trump, Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, Al Green, Republicans, Mitch McConnell, Middle East, deployment, military, U.S., Persian Gulf, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Houthis, missiles, seized, parts, Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuven Rivlin, resign, pardon, confess, crimes, Jameela Jamil, abortion, Hallmark Channel, LGBT, movies, Early Rain Church, elder, prison, Gospel, tracts, new world order, martial law, globalism, zionism, zionists, zionist, jews, jewish, coup, jew coup, banned on youtube, censored, free speech, restricted, gagged
TruNews Headlines – December 05, 2019
http://trune.ws/play/2574066331
http://files.trune.ws/?d58nwtfl71hficlhrjd7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONLnSOQTYCs
https://www.brighteon.com/1a51df7f-e575-480d-95de-170afa96c64a
Nancy Pelosi has a meltdown on a reporter while announcing articles of impeachment. Trump wants to double U.S. deployment to Middle East. Israeli president considers pardon for Netanyahu if he resigns and confesses to crimes. “The Good Place” actress unloads on pro-life activists on Twitter. Hallmark Channel CEO says he’s open to LGBT characters and stories on network. Early Rain Church elder sentenced to prison for possessing Gospel tracts. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey. Airdate: December 5, 2019.
#Trump #Pelosi #Netanyahu #Abortion #Persecution
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/ZSaGorom
http://dir.trune.ws/s/ydya523
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
In 1980, he blazed a path as a pioneer in local cable television advertising when CNN and ESPN were new start-up channels on cable TV. As a sales manager, he launched one of the first cable advertising interconnects in the nation. He was hired in 1984 by the Christian Broadcasting Network as the first National Cable Marketing Manager for the new CBN Cable Network which later became the Family Channel. In 1995, Paul F. Crouch hired Rick as the Marketing Director for Trinity Broadcasting Network where Rick repositioned the TBN brand inside the cable industry — and played an important role in negotiating the early contracts to launch TBN on DirectTV, DISH, and the former PrimeStar DBS systems. Rick resigned from TBN in September 1998 after receiving a dramatic call from God to full–time ministry.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
impeachment, Donald Trump, Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, Al Green, Republicans, Mitch McConnell, Middle East, deployment, military, U.S., Persian Gulf, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Houthis, missiles, seized, parts, Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuven Rivlin, resign, pardon, confess, crimes, Jameela Jamil, abortion, Hallmark Channel, LGBT, movies, Early Rain Church, elder, prison, Gospel, tracts, new world order, martial law, globalism, zionism, zionists, zionist, jews, jewish, coup, jew coup, banned on youtube, censored, free speech, restricted, gagged
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