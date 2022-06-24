BIG CALIFORNIA, ARIZONA DEVELOPERS/CONTRACTORS SPIT IN THE FACES OF US WORKERS, EMPLOYING MOSTLY UNVETTED ILLEGAL ALIENS

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This Company suspected of employing mostly unvetted illegal alien crews on 2 separate sites on Power Road, Gilbert Arizona.
I observed no English speaking African American or White workers on either site. All workers I observed on both sites were foreign latino speaking spanish.
Most of the workers could not speak or understand simple English. They could not answer/understand simple questions such as "What are you building?", "Are you covid vaccinated?"; "Did you get TB shots?"
Note: Tuberculosis is epidemic in latin america.
Gallery Mall and Frys
1)Power & Ray roads Gilbert AZ
2)Power & Elliot roads Gilbert AZ
Chasse Building Team
Tempe, Arizona
230 S Siesta Ln, Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 425-7777
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