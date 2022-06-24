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BIG CALIFORNIA, ARIZONA DEVELOPERS/CONTRACTORS SPIT IN THE FACES OF US WORKERS, EMPLOYING MOSTLY UNVETTED ILLEGAL ALIENS
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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10 views • June 24, 2022

This Company suspected of employing mostly unvetted illegal alien crews on 2 separate sites on Power Road, Gilbert Arizona.


I observed no English speaking African American or White workers on either site. All workers I observed on both sites were foreign latino speaking spanish.


Most of the workers could not speak or understand simple English. They could not answer/understand simple questions such as "What are you building?", "Are you covid vaccinated?"; "Did you get TB shots?"


Note: Tuberculosis is epidemic in latin america.


Gallery Mall and Frys


1)Power & Ray roads Gilbert AZ


2)Power & Elliot roads Gilbert AZ


Chasse Building Team

Tempe, Arizona

230 S Siesta Ln, Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 425-7777


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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