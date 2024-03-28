TV star killed by VAXX poison injections

https://t.me/covidbc/16938

Chef Rivandro Franca found dead at home in Paulista, Greater Recife. He was 45 years old, was a restaurant owner, radio and TV presenter. He left a wife and two children.

https://g1.globoDOTcom/pe/pernambuco/noticia/2024/03/23/chef-de-cozinha-rivandro-franca-e-encontrado-morto-em-casa-em-paulista-no-grande-recife.ghtml

In all my 17 years of acting as a nursing aux I never imagined I'd one day get this emotional getting a shot!!

To God be the Glory!

Cheers to the sus!

Cheers to the entire health team!

May God bless our nation and comfort thousands of families who have lost loved ones 🙏🙏

https://www.facebookDOTcom/rivandrofranca.rivandro/posts/pfbid0tkeCGCPxNYG2SQksmaHJYokpURLFjYwExoAmyMeKZzPbMU9caDgCh9FQ1KAyPSEdl

Morre, aos 45 anos, o chef Rivandro Franca

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=gsiNyvt3krc

