TV star killed by VAXX poison injections

Chef Rivandro Franca found dead at home in Paulista, Greater Recife. He was 45 years old, was a restaurant owner, radio and TV presenter. He left a wife and two children.
https://g1.globoDOTcom/pe/pernambuco/noticia/2024/03/23/chef-de-cozinha-rivandro-franca-e-encontrado-morto-em-casa-em-paulista-no-grande-recife.ghtml
###
Rivandro Franca Rivandro
In all my 17 years of acting as a nursing aux I never imagined I'd one day get this emotional getting a shot!!
To God be the Glory!
Cheers to the sus!
Cheers to the entire health team!
May God bless our nation and comfort thousands of families who have lost loved ones 🙏🙏
https://www.facebookDOTcom/rivandrofranca.rivandro/posts/pfbid0tkeCGCPxNYG2SQksmaHJYokpURLFjYwExoAmyMeKZzPbMU9caDgCh9FQ1KAyPSEdl
###
Morre, aos 45 anos, o chef Rivandro Franca
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=gsiNyvt3krc
###
DMX - Slippin
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=QhEmvD-Szcw
###
Mirrored - bootcamp
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.