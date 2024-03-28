Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TV star killed by VAXX poison injections
channel image
The Prisoner
9029 Subscribers
Shop now
746 views
Published 18 hours ago

https://t.me/covidbc/16938

Chef Rivandro Franca found dead at home in Paulista, Greater Recife. He was 45 years old, was a restaurant owner, radio and TV presenter. He left a wife and two children.

https://g1.globoDOTcom/pe/pernambuco/noticia/2024/03/23/chef-de-cozinha-rivandro-franca-e-encontrado-morto-em-casa-em-paulista-no-grande-recife.ghtml

###

Rivandro Franca Rivandro

In all my 17 years of acting as a nursing aux I never imagined I'd one day get this emotional getting a shot!!

To God be the Glory!

Cheers to the sus!

Cheers to the entire health team!

May God bless our nation and comfort thousands of families who have lost loved ones 🙏🙏

https://www.facebookDOTcom/rivandrofranca.rivandro/posts/pfbid0tkeCGCPxNYG2SQksmaHJYokpURLFjYwExoAmyMeKZzPbMU9caDgCh9FQ1KAyPSEdl

###

Morre, aos 45 anos, o chef Rivandro Franca

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=gsiNyvt3krc

###

DMX - Slippin

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=QhEmvD-Szcw

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
deadchefrivandro franca

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket