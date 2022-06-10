Ep. 2795b - It’s What You Don’t See, Durham Is Not The Only Game In Town, Make America Great Again

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2795b June 9, 2022

The [DS] is pushing everything they have, all assets are deployed, they know if they lose the midterms they lose the war. Everything they are now doing is going to have the opposite effect, it will boomerang on them. Durham is not the only game in town, other missions are happening behind the scenes. It's time to America Great Again and expose the corruption, treason and sedition. The people need to see the truth, but it has to be done right according to the rule of law.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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