© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Ukraine Updates
Who cares about Russia, we're losing homes and can't eat"
Dockers demand changes in working conditions, stating that against the background of rising prices due to Germany's economic self-sabotage against Russia, they do not have enough money to feed their family.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1chfmt-militant-labor-action-in-hamburg-where-workers-are-protesting-at-the-docks..html