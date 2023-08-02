Create New Account
DTR S6 EP 538: Jack Parsons Laboratory
Deep Thoughts Radio
The right hand organization to NASA is Jet Propulsion Laboratory. However, few know the true history of its roots. A man by the name of Marvel Whitesides Parsons, later renamed Jack by his Mother was the genesis of this organization. In this episode, we explore the history of Jack Parsons, Aleister Crowley, L Ron Hubbard, and JPL. Enjoy.

Keywords
nasasatanicjack parsonslaboratoryjplaleister crowleydevil worship

