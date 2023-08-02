DTR S6 EP 538: Jack Parsons Laboratory

The right hand organization to NASA is Jet Propulsion Laboratory. However, few know the true history of its roots. A man by the name of Marvel Whitesides Parsons, later renamed Jack by his Mother was the genesis of this organization. In this episode, we explore the history of Jack Parsons, Aleister Crowley, L Ron Hubbard, and JPL. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.