This Can Help You Handle Anxiety Better #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇

https://www.youtube.com/embed/gGFSpBpF45o





Here’s a tip if you struggle with anxiety!





In this video, Dr. Elvir Causevic, the Founder UpEnd, a New School of Living Wisdoms, shares practical advice that can help you handle your anxiety and stress.





Dr. Elvir shares that one thing you can do to handle your anxiety and stress levels is to MAKE A PACT with yourself where you will pause, ask, choose, and then act towards bettering your well-being. 🤝





Would you follow Dr. Elvir’s advice? Let us know in the comments.