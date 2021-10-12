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Nebulized Peroxyde (Dr. David Bronstein)
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3726 views • October 12, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/12/nebulized-peroxide-controversy.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211012&mid=DM1016470&rid=1290379548

https://www.drbrownstein.com/

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and the media are now warning against using nebulized hydrogen peroxide for respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2
There is absolutely zero evidence that supports the idea that properly diluted hydrogen peroxide nebulization is hazardous. On the contrary, several health benefits have been demonstrated, both clinically and anecdotally
Recent research shows COVID-positive patients who irrigated their sinuses with a saline-iodine solution were 19 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than the national rate
Another recent paper recommends nebulizing 1.5% hydrogen peroxide twice daily as an at-home treatment for COVID-19, and by hospitalized patients who do not yet require intensive care
Nebulizing with normal saline, hypertonic 3% saline, hydrogen peroxide and iodine have all been shown to safely improve respiratory infections. I recommend diluting peroxide with normal saline for a 0.1% concentration, and adding one drop of Lugol’s iodine
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