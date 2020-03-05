Nusra Front/White Helmet center in Saraqeb, Idlib - chemical lab containing missiles.

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vanessa beeley
Saraqeb, Idlib 24th February 2019. Former Nusra Front military training center, suspected used by White Helmets also. Contains chemical lab where I saw boxes of ball bearings, nitric acid & other chem ingredients - alongside number of small rockets that could be packed wth materials.
Full report soon.