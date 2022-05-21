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FIREMEDIC8 CAPTURES BLUETOOTH & RF PHENOMENON
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667 views • May 21, 2022
If you have the ability to show someone who is vaxxed they are admitting a Bluetooth MAC address please do so with kindness and love.
MUSIC: TWD original theme song
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MUSIC: TWD original theme song
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
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