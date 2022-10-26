When Goats Kill The Sheep #4: Christian Soul Prepper Podcast Christians Will Persecute Christians!

Christians will persecute other Christians at the end of time. When the goats start killing the sheep, just know that Jesus warned you this would happened. Many false believers have infested the Body of Christ, stealing the birthright of the true believers. When push comes to shove, they will be willing to kill for it. Be of good courage! Jesus foretold this and tells us how to endure. “From the days of John the Baptizer until now, the Kingdom of Heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force.” (Matthew 11:12 WEB) #Podcast #Persecution #ChristainPodcast #BrotherLance





Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/