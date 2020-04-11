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BILL GATES - Nie ma podróży bez certyfikatu szczepień?
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5 views • April 11, 2020
Fragmencik wystąpienia Billa Gatesa w TED, pt. "How we must respond to the coronavirus pandemic" Link: https://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gates_how_we_must_respond_to_the_coronavirus_pandemic
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