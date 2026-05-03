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Art-Rock, Synth-Wave, Melodic Blues, Cinematic, Mid-tempo, Dreamy but powerful, 80s analog synth textures
[Intro]
(Ambient synth pad with a light metallic percussion shimmer, building tension)
[Verse 1]
Hover-chrome gleams under twilight skies,
Wheels turn silent, a ghost in the lane,
Gravity bends but it can’t constrain.
[Chorus]
[Powerful, soaring vocals]
Fenders like wings—chrome bright, chrome bold,
[Heavy emphasis]
Aptera flies!
Through the silver and the gold.
[Instrumental Break]
(Clean electric guitar solo with a "crying" blues tone over a steady synth bass)
[Outro]
Silent ghost...
(Fade out with the sound of wind and a high-pitched electronic hum)