1980: Top Ten Nebraska Football Red White Spring Games - Number 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6. 1980 Red-White Spring Game: Red 38, White 19 – Osborne’s Ascent
On April 19, 1980, 30,000 fans packed Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium as Nebraska’s Red team crushed White 38-19. Jarvis Redwine’s 100 yards and Jeff Quinn’s 150 passing yards showcased Tom Osborne’s rising Cornhuskers, thrilling fans with a dominant spring game, fueling dreams of Big 8 glory and bowl triumphs.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#1980RedWhiteGame #NebraskaFootball #Huskers #SpringGame #TomOsborne