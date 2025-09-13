BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Catastrophic Transgenerational Harm from Mass mRNA injection
Fritjof Persson
950 views • 1 day ago

MULTIPLE Independent Government Datasets Confirm Catastrophic Transgenerational Harm from Mass mRNA “Vaccination”


Years after mass vaccination of childbearing women, babies born are now dying at >50% excess.


The 30-year decline in infant mortality completely reversed in 2021, immediately following the mRNA injection campaign — and it has NOT stopped.


Excess infant death causes mirror those observed in vaccinated adults, suggesting transfer of mRNA "vaccine" genetic material to offspring.


First, U.S. CDC data confirmed this trend — now U.K. government statistics do too.


A transgenerational crisis is here — children are dying who were never injected, but whose mothers were.

