© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One World Government Agenda, Tax Free Foundations & Biden Trying to Start WWIII
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • March 28, 2022
Sam and Thomas discuss the One World Government Agenda, Tax Free Foundations, President Biden escalating the Russia/Ukraine Conflict, European MP that called out Trudeau for the tyrant that he is, Yuval Noah Harari is advisor to Klaus Schwab - of the World Economic Forum - WEF -, Nanoscale robotic units can be aerosolized and weaponized to be absorbed by the vascular system without the victim even being aware of its happening, COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions and much more…
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy
https://twitter.com/AOEBreakthrough
aomegaenergy.com
+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)
Telegram: AlphaOmegaEnergy
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help the Weaponized News Pay Some Bills Donate
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=SMJThaUrGts7xg3e2v_QRwXmPibJym12pzJPcjpi9xwKo1HAm0WlcJUal43SKOErssQYynjCc6t8DGoC
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy
https://twitter.com/AOEBreakthrough
aomegaenergy.com
+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)
Telegram: AlphaOmegaEnergy
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help the Weaponized News Pay Some Bills Donate
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=SMJThaUrGts7xg3e2v_QRwXmPibJym12pzJPcjpi9xwKo1HAm0WlcJUal43SKOErssQYynjCc6t8DGoC
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.