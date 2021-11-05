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Ron Desantis Responds to Bidens Jan 4 jab mandate 11-5-21
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190 views • November 05, 2021
originally on RSBN check them out
DeSantis talking for 24 minutes on the OSHA release of their intentions of implementing Biden's mandate. Must see. Very good info. Very good governor.
DeSantis talking for 24 minutes on the OSHA release of their intentions of implementing Biden's mandate. Must see. Very good info. Very good governor.
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