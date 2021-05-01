© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nuclear Power, Just to BOIL WATER?? How Insane is That.
Follow
1
Share
Report
91 views • May 01, 2021
Nuclear Power, Just to BOIL WATER?? How Insane is That.
original published, Tuesday, July 1, 2014 16:10
Come on Humans. Are you serious that the best way you all can think on how to boil water is to create a nuclear fission? Has anyone thought about this? YES, that is right! We split atoms just to boil water, to make steam, to turn a turbine. Is not this an asinine idea? Especially when you think of all of the devastation and pollution that nuclear accidents has caused in the past. Looking forward, what about the future of the hazardous waste it leaves behind. The spent fuel rods held in storage for thousands of years.
With all of the unharnessed energy sources on this earth, geo-thermo, lighting, friction, silicon, waves, hydro, Solar, the moon, gravity, or one of Tesla’s inventions, that we can’t come with a better way to make water boil?
Are the consequences worth the benefits? I think not.
ome research says that it is the most efficient way to produce energy. BUT what is not taken in to account is the after affects of the nuclear power. The spent rods and contamination pollution. With incurs cost, managing the waste that is unpredictable in the future.
How many deaths are attributed to nuclear power as compared to oil, coal, and hydropower? How much sickness, cancer, leukemia has been attributed to the later. Nada.
THERE IS SOMETHING WRONG WITH THIS SCENARIO.
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
original published, Tuesday, July 1, 2014 16:10
Come on Humans. Are you serious that the best way you all can think on how to boil water is to create a nuclear fission? Has anyone thought about this? YES, that is right! We split atoms just to boil water, to make steam, to turn a turbine. Is not this an asinine idea? Especially when you think of all of the devastation and pollution that nuclear accidents has caused in the past. Looking forward, what about the future of the hazardous waste it leaves behind. The spent fuel rods held in storage for thousands of years.
With all of the unharnessed energy sources on this earth, geo-thermo, lighting, friction, silicon, waves, hydro, Solar, the moon, gravity, or one of Tesla’s inventions, that we can’t come with a better way to make water boil?
Are the consequences worth the benefits? I think not.
ome research says that it is the most efficient way to produce energy. BUT what is not taken in to account is the after affects of the nuclear power. The spent rods and contamination pollution. With incurs cost, managing the waste that is unpredictable in the future.
How many deaths are attributed to nuclear power as compared to oil, coal, and hydropower? How much sickness, cancer, leukemia has been attributed to the later. Nada.
THERE IS SOMETHING WRONG WITH THIS SCENARIO.
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.