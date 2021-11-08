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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11-08
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20 views • November 08, 2021
The left isn't the only ones trying to destroy America. There were actually six democrats who voted against this montrosity that I am talking about today...but thirteen traitorous republicans voted for it. If not for them Pelosi would not have gotten this trillion dollar boondoggle that is going to cost the Anerican people for generations if not more....when it should be put at the pocketbooks of the policiticans that voted for it.
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