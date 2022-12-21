Natalie Winters: We Love To Take Down the CCP and Won’t Stop Until We Do

https://gnews.org/articles/608674
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Natalie Winters: The CCP has a systematic campaign to influence and infiltrate every single sector of American society and try to advance subversive agendas through Apps like Tik Tok. It's great to see how popular the NFSC has become because you are on the right side of history. We love to take down the CCP and won't stop until we do.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.