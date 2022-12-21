Natalie Winters: We Love To Take Down the CCP and Won’t Stop Until We Do

https://gnews.org/articles/608674

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Natalie Winters: The CCP has a systematic campaign to influence and infiltrate every single sector of American society and try to advance subversive agendas through Apps like Tik Tok. It's great to see how popular the NFSC has become because you are on the right side of history. ​​We love to take down the CCP and won't stop until we do.



