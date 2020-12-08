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Episode 126 - The Truth About Big Tech Censorship
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28 views • December 08, 2020
A recent Washington Examiner/YouGov poll found that 3 out of 4 registered voters believe social media companies have too much influence over what news the public reads, with a majority also seeing these platforms as politically biased. Who can argue with those results given the amount of censorship being promulgated by Big Tech these days?
In this episode, we examine Big Tech censorship. Along the way, I want you to continually ask the questions: Why can’t The Left allow free speech? What are they afraid of?
In this episode, we examine Big Tech censorship. Along the way, I want you to continually ask the questions: Why can’t The Left allow free speech? What are they afraid of?
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