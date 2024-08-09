🔥Zionist soldiers get Cooked inside their Tanks in Tal el-Sultan, Rafah - 3 Hits⚡️

🔥Zionist soldiers get cooked inside their tanks in Tal el-Sultan, Rafah⚡️

Western weapons render useless against Iranian technology and Gazan improvisation, as their tanks and APCs get OBLITERATED by Yassin RPGs and a Fida'i IED, which the Qassami fighter places under the M113 APC with his hands❕

The ZionNazi army loses more morale and numbers every day! Global NATO mercenaries, American special forces and all Western supplies couldn't defeat those who BELONG to the land

Only strong against helpless babies, women and elders🤩They are fighting their last war genocide