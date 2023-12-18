Create New Account
VIDEO: Illegal Immigration Reaches All-Time Record High As U.S. Collapse Accelerates
Alex Jones breaks down how an array of factors such as immigration, trade, and food supply are culminating into a trigger event that will collapse the United States as we know it.

Keywords
collapsealex jonesinfowarsimmigrationus

