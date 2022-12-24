When was Jesus born? This is actually a trick question because Jesus has always existed. The birth in Bethlehem some 2,000 years was part of a plan that predated mankind and even the angels when the Godhead decided that God the Son would pay for the sins of humanity.

While Jesus is eternal and can't die, He still needed a body which He could inhabit and live on earth for a season until it was sacrificed on the cross. Mary was a virgin who was impregnated by the Holy Spirit and Jesus indwelt the body in her womb. This second Adam was a unique human being as the flesh and bones came from Mary while the sinless blood came from the Holy Spirit.

This is the supposed story of Christmas with its decorations, gift giving, eating and drinking and merriment. So why do all the traditions of Christmas coincide with the pagan worship of Tammuz? Why didn't the early church celebrate the birth of Jesus? The answer is simple. Jesus was never part of Christmas. It is a tradition dating back to the time of Nimrod and this pagan Tammuz worship was sanctified by the newly formed Roman Catholic Church.

The apostles focused on the death and resurrection of Jesus and shouldn't we do the same? Don't believe the old lie of putting Christ back into Christmas.

DID JESUS HAVE A BIRTHDAY?

RLJ-1631 -- DECEMBER 24, 2017

