Spy Game Exposed
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

◦ READ: CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346836929112

Keywords
barack obamahillary clintoncorruptionfbideep staterussia collusionciajesse watterselection riggingdonald trumpjohn brennanconspiracycabaljames comeyspygateelection interferenceukrainerussiagateelection meddlingrussia hoaxregime changecolor revolutionmichael shellenbergermatt taibbialex gutentag

